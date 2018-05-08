FNB to roll out biometric ATMs that customers can use to open a bank account

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Biometric ATMs extend banking services — IT-Online — “The TouchPoint validates a customer’s identity by scanning a fingerprint placed on the biometric reader and it can detect false fingerprints to prevent fraud. The identity of the customer is then verified with the Department of Home Affairs to ensure the self-service account opening complies with the relevant laws.”

