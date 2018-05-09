What’s new in Android P Beta — Google — “Apps can use the new BiometricPrompt API instead of displaying their own biometric auth dialogs… In addition to supporting fingerprints (including in-display sensors), it also supports face and iris authentication, providing a system-wide consistent experience.”
- Google Pay adds support for NFC tickets and boarding passes
- Google includes biometric prompt API in Android P
- US consumers are making fewer online purchases on their mobile phones due to ‘cumbersome payment methods’
- FNB to roll out biometric ATMs that customers can use to open a bank account
- Phoenix reports drop in number of US consumers making use of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay