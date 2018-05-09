Google Pay adds support for NFC tickets and boarding passes

Google Pay gains support for event tickets and boarding passes — VentureBeat — “Companies that integrate with Google Pay’s API — such as Ticketmaster — can enable their customers to save tickets directly to their phone by hitting the ‘Save to phone’ button after the checkout… Instead of having to open the Google Pay app or scan QR codes, fans will be able to simply hold their phone up to an NFC reader at the check-in to gain admission.”
- Google includes biometric prompt API in Android P
- US consumers are making fewer online purchases on their mobile phones due to ‘cumbersome payment methods’
- FNB to roll out biometric ATMs that customers can use to open a bank account
- Phoenix reports drop in number of US consumers making use of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay