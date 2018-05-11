Wells Fargo reimagines mobile experience with ‘Pay with Wells Fargo’ — Wells Fargo — “Today Wells Fargo & Company announced Pay with Wells Fargo, which will bring to the app’s home screen an option for customers to conveniently select their most commonly used payment features like Zelle, mobile wallets, card-free ATM access code and transfers, even before signing into the app… Longer-term features of Pay with Wells Fargo will be customized based on customers’ personal usage patterns. Customers also will have the ability to customize the highlighted features themselves.”
- Okey Co explains how its contactless keyfob can unlock new NFC business opportunities
- Wells Fargo makes it easier for customers to access popular mobile payments services
- Google Pay update to provide users with a single view of all their transactions
- Apple to launch Apple Pay credit card in 2019
- Rambus brings tokenization to real-time payments