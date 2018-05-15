National Bank of Kuwait and Mastercard make GCC debut of pioneering biometric solutions — Zawya — “NBK customers will be the first in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region to experience Mastercard’s Identity Check online authentication solution, while a pilot program for an innovative biometric card with an embedded fingerprint sensor will be a first for the GCC.”
- French banks to add P2P transfers to Paylib online and in-store mobile payments service
- Facebook to develop its own cryptocurrency?
- Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago and San Francisco
- National Bank to pilot biometric payment cards in Kuwait
- Okey Co explains how its contactless keyfob can unlock new NFC business opportunities