Visa CEO discusses how a single online buy button will work

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Visa Inc at JP Morgan TMT Conference — Visa — “Some kind of buy button, yet to be defined and branded, it’ll open up a wallet, probably a card pre-selected — they can overwrite that — select their product and confirm their purchase… There’s some — a lot of — meetings going on, on things like branding and what will the actual button look like.”

Source

