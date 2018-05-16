Why your smartphone may soon start scanning your veins — Edith Cowan University — “The new technology involves a single sensor that combines image data (vein) and minutiae-based data (fingerprint) to improve recognition exponentially. These different extraction approaches add complexity for anyone attempting to duplicate the system.”
- Researchers combine fingerprint and vein verification in single sensor
- Visa CEO discusses how a single online buy button will work
- Apple patents face vein identification system
- Walmart cancels its scan-and-go payments pilot due to ‘low adoption’
- Challenger banks add location-based payments to mobile apps