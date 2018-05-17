PrivatBank brings Apple Pay to Ukraine

“The arrival of the world leading mobile payment technology on the Ukrainian market is a decisive stimulus for large and small businesses to actively switch to cashless technology,” says Alexei Shaban, retail business manager at PrivatBank, the first Ukrainian bank to make Apple Pay available to its customers.

PrivatBank was also the first bank to make Android Pay available to its customers when the service launched in the country in November 2017. The bank also introduced its own HCE NFC mobile payments service for Visa cards in 2016 and expanded the service to include Mastercard in March 2017.

Apple Pay is being made available to both Mastercard and Visa cardholders from launch, the bank says, and a range of special offers for Apple Pay users will be introduced in order to promote usage of the service. Three-quarters of all POS terminals in Ukraine now accept contactless payments.