Linux demo of ST25R3911B for Raspberry Pi — STMicroelectronics — PARTNER NEWS — “The STSW-ST25R009 provides a complete software solution to enable fast integration of NFC functionality into Linux based systems using the ST25R3911B/ST25R391x high performance NFC frontends… The package contains a sample application to detect different types of NFC tags and mobile phones supporting P2P.”
- Amazon uses QR codes to let Prime members access discounts in Whole Foods Market stores
- ST releases Raspberry Pi driver for NFC readers
- Japanese bank to pilot digital currency for in-store payments
- PrivatBank brings Apple Pay to Ukraine
- Researchers combine fingerprint and vein verification in single sensor