Amazon serves up new benefit for Prime members at Whole Foods Market — Amazon — “Prime members can now get an additional 10% off sale items, typically hundreds of products throughout the store, plus weekly deep discounts on select best-selling items… To get started, customers download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with their Amazon account and then scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout. Or, customers can opt in to use their phone number to save at checkout.”
- Amazon uses QR codes to let Prime members access discounts in Whole Foods Market stores
- ST releases Raspberry Pi driver for NFC readers
- Japanese bank to pilot digital currency for in-store payments
- PrivatBank brings Apple Pay to Ukraine
- Researchers combine fingerprint and vein verification in single sensor