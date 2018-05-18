PayPal agrees to acquire iZettle — PayPal — “Upon closing, we will gain in-store capabilities in 11 markets, near-term in-store expansion opportunities into other existing PayPal markets, and the acceleration of omnichannel commerce solutions in Australia, UK and US.”
- US Bank to test connected fleet car payments
- PayPal to acquire iZettle for in-store payments push
- Amazon uses QR codes to let Prime members access discounts in Whole Foods Market stores
- ST releases Raspberry Pi driver for NFC readers
- Japanese bank to pilot digital currency for in-store payments