Starbucks continues to lead the US mobile payments market

Why Starbucks remains the mobile payment app leader ahead of Apple, Google, Samsung — ZDNet — “According to eMarketer, Starbucks is expected to hold its mobile payment lead through 2022. In 2018, 23.4 million people ages 14 and over will use the Starbucks app to make a point-of-sale purchase. Apple Pay is close behind with 22 million people. Focus, value added and convenience are big reasons why Starbucks remains the mobile payment app leader.”