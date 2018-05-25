PayPal extends its partnership with Google Pay

Deepening our partnership with Google Pay — PayPal — “Soon, users in the US who add PayPal to any one of Google’s services will be able to pay across the Google ecosystem, anywhere that PayPal is offered as a payment method, with only minimal setup.”
- Marshall Islands to issue official digital currency
- Retailers raise concerns over card networks’ plans for a single buy button
- AmEx to personalize rewards to specific members and products
- JCB to add support for Google Pay in Japan
- South African retail giant Shoprite moves into mobile payments and banking