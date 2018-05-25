Hyundai to add support for payments in cars

Hyundai and Xevo partner to put your wallet on wheels — Hyundai Motor America — “Right now, you can find and pay for things with your smartphone, smartwatch or computer. With this in mind, Hyundai is developing technology that will allow customers to find and pay for coffee, gas and parking using their car’s infotainment screen.”
- Marshall Islands to issue official digital currency
- Retailers raise concerns over card networks’ plans for a single buy button
- AmEx to personalize rewards to specific members and products
- JCB to add support for Google Pay in Japan
- South African retail giant Shoprite moves into mobile payments and banking