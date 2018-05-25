Banking services now more accessible with Shoprite Money — Shoprite — “This new service will enable customers to deposit, withdraw or send money as well as buy groceries at any of the till points in all Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper or Usave stores across South Africa… Shoprite Money is set to roll out in multiple countries in Africa over the next 12 to 18 months, which will hold additional benefits for customers including seamless and cost effective cross-border remittance.”
- Marshall Islands to issue official digital currency
- Retailers raise concerns over card networks’ plans for a single buy button
- AmEx to personalize rewards to specific members and products
- JCB to add support for Google Pay in Japan
- South African retail giant Shoprite moves into mobile payments and banking