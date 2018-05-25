Marshall Islands to issue official digital currency

Marshall Islands to issue own sovereign cryptocurrency — Reuters — “The Marshall Islands will issue its own cryptocurrency that will be circulated as legal tender along with the US dollar… SOV is based on what the Marshall Islands government calls the ‘Yakwe framework’, which requires users to identify themselves on the blockchain, solving the anonymity problem that has plagued bitcoin and precluded its mainstream adoption.”
- Retailers raise concerns over card networks’ plans for a single buy button
- AmEx to personalize rewards to specific members and products
- JCB to add support for Google Pay in Japan
- South African retail giant Shoprite moves into mobile payments and banking