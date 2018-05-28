Apple to add new NFC features in iOS 12?

Apple is set to announce that iOS 12 will include “a significant change” to the iPhone’s NFC capabilities that “could pave the way for people to use iPhones for other security-sensitive interactions, from paying transit fares and opening car doors to verifying their identity in other ways”, according to a report in The Information.

Apple staff based at the iPhone maker’s Apple Park headquarters are currently testing the new service, the report adds, using employee ID cards issued by HID Global to gain access to buildings.

An official announcement is expected to take place next week at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2018, to be held in San Jose, California from 4 to 8 June.