Chinese banks report growth in mobile payments volumes

Chinese banks post robust growth in mobile payments — Xinhua — “Chinese banks posted robust growth in mobile payments in the first quarter of this year, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Banking institutions handled 70.8 trillion yuan (US$11.1tn) in mobile payments in the period, up 16.8% year on year, the central bank data showed. Around 10.7bn payments were made through the banks’ mobile services in the first quarter, an increase of 17.8% year on year.”
- Rambus explains how tokenization can be used to reduce the risks of real-time payments
- Asian ride hailing giant Grab to let users pay for public transit with its app
- Australian banks launch Beem It P2P payments app
- London’s buskers to go contactless