WhatsApp hastens payments push for 200 million Indians — Bloomberg — “Facebook Inc is set to offer its WhatsApp payment services to the whole of India as early as next week in an attempt to win market share, even though its partners aren’t all ready, said people familiar with the matter. The messaging app will partner with HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd to process the transfers, and State Bank of India will join once it has the necessary systems in place.”
- Ant Financial raises $10bn at a $150bn valuation
- Facebook partners with major banks to roll out WhatsApp Pay across India
- Rambus explains how tokenization can be used to reduce the risks of real-time payments
- Asian ride hailing giant Grab to let users pay for public transit with its app
- Australian banks launch Beem It P2P payments app