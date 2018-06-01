Apple Pay boss explains how it promotes adoption in the US

This woman is fattening the Apple Pay wallet — Fast Company — “We essentially put on an Apple Pay street fair. Local merchants who accept Apple Pay present an offer — maybe a dollar off your ice cream. We bring in food trucks and [feature] fun activities… We’ve also done event-type marketing at music festivals. Last year at BottleRock [a music and wine festival in Napa Valley], we worked with the event organizers to create Apple Pay-only lines. When you go to a concert, the last thing you want is to stand in line to pay for your beer.”