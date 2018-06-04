Apple Pay adds ‘order ahead’ support

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple Pay tests ‘order ahead’ for drinks at music festivals — Techcrunch — “Last week’s BottleRock music festival near San Francisco was the first to try a new “order ahead with Apple Pay” feature that Apple hopes to bring to more events. You just open the festival’s app, select the closest concession stand, choose your drinks, Apple Pay with your face or fingerprint and pick up the beverages at a dedicated window with no queue.”