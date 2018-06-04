Mastercard to pilot cardless ATM withdrawals

It’s app, tap and go at ATMs thanks to Mastercard and Diebold Nixdorf — Mastercard — “Here’s how it works: Consumers open their bank’s app on their smartphone. They use the app to find nearby ATMs, choose the amount they want to withdraw and see the associated fees. Once at the ATM, they quickly snap or tap, often by scanning a QR code, authenticate using optional biometrics on device, and take the dispensed cash.”
- Apple to add support for campus cards to iPhones and Apple Watch
- Valitor picks Dejamobile to offer mobile payments and branded mobile wallets to clients
- SocGen lets customers open a bank account on their mobile phone
- Nordic banks announce KYC joint venture plans
- ‘Hardware failure’ to blame for Visa Europe service disruption