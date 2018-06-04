‘Hardware failure’ to blame for Visa Europe service disruption

Visa service disruption — Visa — “The issue was the result of a hardware failure within one of our European systems… If you attempted a Visa transaction that did not complete as a result of this issue, you should not be charged. A small number of cardholders may have pending transactions that could be limiting their spending ability. We are working with your banks to resolve this.”
- Apple to add support for campus cards to iPhones and Apple Watch
- Valitor picks Dejamobile to offer mobile payments and branded mobile wallets to clients
- SocGen lets customers open a bank account on their mobile phone
- Nordic banks announce KYC joint venture plans
