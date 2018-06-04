Nordic banks to explore common KYC joint venture — SEB — “Leading Nordic banks DNB Bank, Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, Svenska Handelsbanken and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken have decided to explore the possible establishment of a Nordic Know Your Customer (KYC) infrastructure… The banks intend to set up a joint venture, Nordic KYC Utility… The company will be owned and controlled by the founding banks, however, the plan is that the company will also offer its services to third parties.”
- Apple to add support for campus cards to iPhones and Apple Watch
- Valitor picks Dejamobile to offer mobile payments and branded mobile wallets to clients
- SocGen lets customers open a bank account on their mobile phone
- Nordic banks announce KYC joint venture plans
- ‘Hardware failure’ to blame for Visa Europe service disruption