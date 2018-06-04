Société Générale and Idemia revolutionize remote account opening — Idemia — “For the first time in France, a bank offers new clients to open accounts remotely without a mandatory transfer, by using Idemia’s facial biometric recognition technology, with a dynamic selfie in order to identify the future client.”
- Apple to add support for campus cards to iPhones and Apple Watch
- Valitor picks Dejamobile to offer mobile payments and branded mobile wallets to clients
- SocGen lets customers open a bank account on their mobile phone
- Nordic banks announce KYC joint venture plans
- ‘Hardware failure’ to blame for Visa Europe service disruption