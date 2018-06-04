Valitor picks Dejamobile to offer mobile payments and branded mobile wallets to clients

PARTNER NEWS: Payment solutions provider Valitor is to use Dejamobile’s cloud-based payments platform to provide its clients with the ability to add mobile payments and a branded mobile wallet to their services.

Valitor provides its clients with a state-of-the art issuing platform that can be used to launch a wide range of open loop and closed loop credit, debit, prepaid, gift and travel cards.

“Valitor is dedicated to providing our partners with the very highest quality of service and the latest innovations in the field,” says Sigurdur Ingvar Amundason, the company’s executive director for operations and development.

“Dejamobile’s outstanding reputation in the market, its ability to support both Visa and Mastercard cloud-based payments, and its track record of success with tier one clients such as Crédit Agricole in France makes it the obvious choice for issuers seeking to offer the very best experience to their clients.”

Full details are available in the press release below: