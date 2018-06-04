Valitor picks Dejamobile to offer mobile payments and branded mobile wallets to clients

PARTNER NEWS: Payment solutions provider Valitor is to use Dejamobile’s cloud-based payments platform to provide its clients with the ability to add mobile payments and a branded mobile wallet to their services.
Valitor to use Dejamobile’s Cloud Based Payments Solution to offer mobile payments and branded mobile wallets to its clients
Paris, London and Reykjavik — 4 June 2018 — Valitor, an international payment solutions company, is partnering with Dejamobile to enable their customers to use their mobile phones to pay in store or in app.
The service is built on Dejamobile’s Cloud Based Payments NFC platform which, through a simple API integration, will provide its partners the ability to add mobile payments and a branded mobile wallet to their services.
Valitor provides its clients with a state of the art issuing platform that partners can use to launch a wide range of programmes tailored to the needs of their customer base. Options include both open loop and closed loop credit, debit, prepaid, gift and travel cards.
With the relentless growth of contactless payments and increased focus on the smartphone as the point of convergence for users’ shopping experiences, Cloud Based Payment solutions offer consumers increased convenience with an enhanced level of security.
Valitor will use Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment Solution, mobile payments and tokenisation technology to offer both Visa and Mastercard mobile payment and branded wallet capabilities to its customers.
“Valitor is dedicated to providing our partners with the very highest quality of service and the latest innovations in the field,” said Sigurdur Ingvar Amundason, Executive Director, Operations & Development at Valitor.
“Dejamobile’s outstanding reputation in the market, its ability to support both Visa and Mastercard Cloud-Based payments, and its track record of success with tier one clients such as Credit Agricole in France makes it the obvious choice for issuers seeking to offer the very best experience to their clients,” he added.
“Customers are demanding more of their financial service providers and by offering innovation, particularly at the point of sale, either in-app, online or instore, Valitor clients can maintain the valuable relationship with end-users.”
“The Dejamobile team is very proud to welcome Valitor as a partner and we very much look forward to enabling Valitor to offer the very best of consumer experiences to their clients,” said Lorcan Burke, CCO of Dejamobile.
About Dejamobile
Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment solution is a cloud-based mobile payment solution built on HCE and tokenization technologies, certified by Visa, Mastercard and Cartes Bancaires.
ReadyToTap Payment allows card issuers to offer a mobile contactless service incorporating proximity and online payments that can be built into their own mobile apps, giving them full control of security, the customer experience, and quality of service. Dejamobile’s clients include some of the largest retail banks in France and across Europe.
About Valitor
Valitor (www.valitor.com) is an international payment solutions company. We are dedicated to helping partners, merchants and consumers make and receive payments – making buying and selling easy. We offer a single connection for payments of all kinds, from in-store through online and everything in-between. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Iceland, we operate across 22 European countries through our Valitor, Chip & PIN Solutions and AltaPay brands – with strong presence in Iceland, the UK, Nordics and also in pan-European retail. We offer our service direct to retailers, but also go to market through strategic partnerships. We have principal membership of Visa and Mastercard, operate with an EMI license under the FCA and have a full cross-border EEA credit license in Iceland. Join the payments conversation @Valitor_Group