Visa announces fast track access to its network and $100m investment for European FinTechs — Visa — “The focus will be on supporting startup businesses that are innovating in the arena of open banking and those using emerging technologies that have the potential to create new secure, commerce experiences.”
- Mastercard to build open banking connectivity hub
- Visa targets open banking with $100m investment fund
- Apple to add support for campus cards to iPhones and Apple Watch
- Valitor picks Dejamobile to offer mobile payments and branded mobile wallets to clients
- SocGen lets customers open a bank account on their mobile phone