ST offers contactless payments terminal ‘in a box’

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has released a contactless payment terminal reference design that can be used to quickly build EMV-compliant POS terminals “by making the exhaustive EMVCo certification process easier and faster than ever before.”

The ST25R3911B-EMVCo reference design implements a complete EMVCo Level 1 software stack and includes all the required design files and guidelines needed to enable both fast and reliable implementation, ST says.

“Based on the ST25R3911B high performance HF reader with 1.4W output power and using an STM32L476 microcontroller, the reference design offers a comprehensive Device Test Application (DTA) for control of the EMVCo Level 1 firmware,” ST explains.

“It also comes with an EMV GUI that acts as a device test application as specified in the EMVCo Type Approval Contactless Terminal Level 1 Device Test Environment standard.

“The reference design’s EMVCo L1 compliance (analog and digital) has also been pre-verified by a third party lab.”

Readers can find more details on the new reference design on the ST website.