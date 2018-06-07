Hyundai and Xevo team up with Chevron, Applebee’s and ParkWhiz to showcase in-car payment at TU-Automotive Detroit — Hyundai Motor America — “With this technology, Hyundai expects to be able to offer customers the ability to: Find and pay for gas at participating Chevron- and Texaco-branded stations; Order and pay for Applebee’s To Go; Find, reserve and pay for parking with ParkWhiz.”
- NFC World welcomes 120 new members from 43 countries
- NXP launches full-service NFC mobile wallet platform for wearable, mobile and IoT device makers
- Hyundai demos in-car payments with Chevron, Applebee’s and ParkWhiz
- ST offers contactless payments terminal ‘in a box’
- Ant Financial to pivot away from Alipay?