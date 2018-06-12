Korean banks to launch blockchain identity platform

Banks plan blockchain ID system — Korea JoongAng Daily — “According to the Korea Federation of Banks (KFB), which represents major commercial banks in Korea, ‘BankSign’, a blockchain-based identity verification program, will officially be launched in July… ‘While BankSign will start off by providing the service in the banking sector, we will work with the government and other public organizations to expand its usage,’ said the KFB spokesperson.”
- Starbucks unveils prepaid card that lets customers earn rewards at any Visa merchant
- Google Pay to go live in Germany this month
- Mastercard adds blockchain card verification patent
- Mastercard reports on the potential of conversational commerce