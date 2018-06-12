Google Pay launches in Germany at the end of June — with Commerzbank — Handelsblatt (translation) — “Google Pay will launch in Germany in late June, Handelsblatt has learned from financial sources… Commerzbank will be a partner in this process, several people familiar with the process report.”
- Starbucks unveils prepaid card that lets customers earn rewards at any Visa merchant
- Google Pay to go live in Germany this month
- Mastercard adds blockchain card verification patent
- Korean banks to launch blockchain identity platform
- Mastercard reports on the potential of conversational commerce