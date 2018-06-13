Korean credit card issuers to roll out biometric payments at convenience stores

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Credit card companies to launch ‘finger vein’ payment system — The Korea Times — “Three major card companies — Shinhan, BC, and Hana Card — announced on Sunday that were developing a biometrics payment system that authorizes transactions by scanning fingertips… The companies said the payment method would be available at convenience store chains across the country in October.”