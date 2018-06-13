HID Global to support rollout of student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Assa Abloy helps enable contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet — HID Global — PARTNER NEWS — “Assa Abloy, the global leader in door opening solutions, today announced the company is working to support mobile access capabilities for student IDs with Apple Wallet… Assa Abloy’s reader technology, combined with embedded HID technology in Assa Abloy locks, will be part of a broader technology solution that unlocks the possibilities for mobile student IDs on university campuses.”