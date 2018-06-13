US financial institutions pilot dynamic CVV cards

Worldpay tests dynamic CVV cards in anticipation of broader availability — Digital Transactions — “Worldpay is testing the Motion Code-enabled credit and debit cards with two undisclosed credit unions and a bank before broader availability, expected later this year. The hope is to make online shopping more secure… A dynamic CVV means a criminal may obtain the card number, but will be unable to verify the CVV because it will have changed.”
