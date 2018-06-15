Amazon backs Indian startup to replace cash with contactless payments — Bloomberg — “Amazon.com Inc wants to pilot contactless payments to boost the adoption of its payment processing service, Amazon Pay, for offline transactions in India, two people privy to the development told BloombergQuint… Amazon is looking to roll out contactless payments in the next two to three months, one of the persons quoted above said. It may start with offering the service for its Prime subscription members.”
- Chase lets customers make payments with Fitbit and Garmin wearables
- Transport for London adds in-app contactless journey tracking
- Amazon to pilot sound-based payments for cash on delivery service in India
- US merchants increase support for NFC in stores, cut back on Apple Pay and Google Pay online
- Apple Pay runs ‘Lose your wallet’ promotion in New York City