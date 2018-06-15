Contactless journeys now available to view on the go via free TfL app — Transport for London — “Customers using contactless payment cards in London can now view their journey history on the go following the latest update to the free TfL Oyster and contactless app. Half of all Tube and rail ‘pay as you go’ journeys in London are now regularly made using contactless payment cards or mobile devices.”
- Chase lets customers make payments with Fitbit and Garmin wearables
- Transport for London adds in-app contactless journey tracking
- Amazon to pilot sound-based payments for cash on delivery service in India
- US merchants increase support for NFC in stores, cut back on Apple Pay and Google Pay online
- Apple Pay runs ‘Lose your wallet’ promotion in New York City