Chase goes on the run with fitness wearables — JP Morgan Chase — “Now, eligible Chase Visa credit and debit cards can be used with Fitbit Pay, and on Garmin Pay — adding convenience and freedom to pay from your wrist, in addition to your smartphone or wallet.”
- Chase lets customers make payments with Fitbit and Garmin wearables
- Transport for London adds in-app contactless journey tracking
- Amazon to pilot sound-based payments for cash on delivery service in India
- US merchants increase support for NFC in stores, cut back on Apple Pay and Google Pay online
- Apple Pay runs ‘Lose your wallet’ promotion in New York City