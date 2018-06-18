WhatsApp tests mobile payments with one million consumers in India

Almost one million people ‘testing’ WhatsApp payments service in India — PTI/Economic Times — “Today, almost one million people are testing WhatsApp payments in India. The feedback has been very positive, and people enjoy the convenience of sending money as simple and securely as sending messages,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI… WhatsApp is working closely with the Indian government, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and multiple banks, including payment service providers, to expand the feature to more people.”
- EBA issues opinion on strong customer authentication requirements under PSD2
- Eurosmart reports rise in smartphones with embedded secure elements
- Mastercard unveils smart mirror that lets shoppers make payments in the fitting room
- Popularity of contactless payments pushes debit cards ahead of cash in the UK