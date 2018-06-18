Mastercard unveils smart mirror that lets shoppers make payments in the fitting room

Mastercard to shake up shopping with new Smart Mirror with payment function — The Industry — “The mirror recognises products as they enter the fitting room, creating a virtual shopping basket and a multi-sensory shopping experience. It allows shoppers to change lighting and language, view/request size and colour variations, seek out further recommended items, request garments to be brought directly to the fitting room and finally, pay seamlessly and instantly by tapping the mirror with a card, payment device or through the app.”