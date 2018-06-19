Apple Pay goes live in Poland with the support of eight banks

Official: Apple Pay available in Poland with eight banks — Thinkapple (translation) — “The official list of banks supporting Apple Pay in Poland: BGZ BNP Paribas, Bank Zachodni WBK, Alior Bank, Raiffeisen Polbank, Nest Bank, mBank, Bank Pekao, Getin Bank. It is worth adding that Apple Pay is also available to T-Mobile Banking Services users (they are provided by Alior Bank)… PKO BP announced that Apple Pay will be available in the third quarter of this year.”
- Beijing metro looks to biometrics to speed up payments at turnstiles
- Bankwest wins new customers with NFC payments ring
- Paytm integrates games, TV, sports and news into its mobile wallet app
- Spanish banks to build blockchain customer identity verification platform
- Garmin adds NFC payments to Fenix smartwatches