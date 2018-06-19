Spanish banks to build blockchain customer identity verification platform

The Niuron banking consortium will develop a platform to verify the digital identity of clients — Europa Press (translation) — “For banks, the benefits of this platform translate into an increase in speed, cost savings, reduction of fraud, reduction of operational risk and improvement of the prevention of money laundering. The client, on the other hand, decreases the time necessary during a registration process and has control and sovereignty over their personal data, thus improving their experience.”
- Beijing metro looks to biometrics to speed up payments at turnstiles
- Bankwest wins new customers with NFC payments ring
- Paytm integrates games, TV, sports and news into its mobile wallet app
- Garmin adds NFC payments to Fenix smartwatches