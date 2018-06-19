Now enjoy news, live TV, cricket, entertainment & games in Paytm Inbox — Paytm — “We have added a host of new features to ‘Inbox’, our in-app messaging service that allows you to chat with friends and family and send/request money at the same time. You would now be able to enjoy in-app live TV, news, cricket, entertainment videos and games on-the-go for free.”
- Beijing metro looks to biometrics to speed up payments at turnstiles
- Bankwest wins new customers with NFC payments ring
- Paytm integrates games, TV, sports and news into its mobile wallet app
- Spanish banks to build blockchain customer identity verification platform
- Garmin adds NFC payments to Fenix smartwatches