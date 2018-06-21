Antelop adds Visa Token Service certification to its white label mobile wallet platform for banks and card issuers

PARTNER NEWS: Antelop Solutions has received certification from Visa as a Token Requestor-Token Service Provider (TR-TSP), enabling banks and card issuers to use its white-label multi-scheme SaaS solution to launch their own NFC mobile payment solutions based on Visa Token Service (VTS).
Antelop Visa Ready certified for Visa Token Service (VTS)
Antelop, NFC mobile payment expert, is Visa Ready certified for Visa Token Service (VTS) as NFC Issuer Wallet TR-TSP (Token Requestor-Token Service Provider).
Antelop now joins a global network of partners that Visa has built out to offer secure, digital payment token services and ensure that a broad range of devices, regardless of form factor, can be enabled for digital commerce.
Antelop can now enable banks and card issuers to launch their own NFC mobile payment solutions based on Visa Token Service (VTS) through its white-label multi-scheme SaaS solution.
“Our NFC Issuer Wallet SaaS platform, PCI-DSS certified, compliant with latest schemes requirements, simplifies onboarding for banks and card issuers to launch their own NFC Issuer Wallets,” Antelop CEO Nicolas Bruley says.
Antelop developed leading NFC mobile payment solutions for banks and issuers putting security at the heart. Antelop was the first HCE expert to gain Visa Security compliance in 2015, not relying on any third party software.
Antelop can either provide a pre-certified and pre-secured multi-scheme NFC SDK to integrate into an existing app or its white-label app for a seamless integration. SaaS solution is fully API driven and comes with Antelop integration support.
Antelop was founded by a team of former senior consultants and technical product managers at Visa and launched its SaaS solution in June 2017 with the aim of speeding time to market for banks and card issuers seeking to offer NFC mobile payments to their customers. The company’s NFC Issuer wallet solution is currently being used to power French bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa’s NFC payment service, which was launched in February 2017.
For more details contact Antelop here.