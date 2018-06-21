Antelop adds Visa Token Service certification to its white label mobile wallet platform for banks and card issuers

PARTNER NEWS: Antelop Solutions has received certification from Visa as a Token Requestor-Token Service Provider (TR-TSP), enabling banks and card issuers to use its white-label multi-scheme SaaS solution to launch their own NFC mobile payment solutions based on Visa Token Service (VTS).

“Antelop can either provide a pre-certified and pre-secured multi-scheme NFC SDK to integrate into an existing app or a white label app for a seamless integration,” the company says.

“Our PCI-DSS Wallet Server is directly connected to Visa VTS, Mastercard MDES and CB TSP,” Antelop adds. The SaaS solution is fully API driven, comes with full integration support and is currently used by French bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa to power the NFC payments service it launched in February last year.

Antelop “is currently accelerating deployments with new issuers, including Tier 1, onboarding onto its cloud platform,” the company says.

