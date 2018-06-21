Dubai’s Atlantis resort installs blockchain-based payments system for guests

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Atlantis resort rolls out blockchain-based guest payment solution — ITP.net — “The new payment system gives guests at Atlantis either a wristband or a digital wallet to charge all their services during their stay. Details of every transaction are recorded in Lucid Pay, so that in the event of any dispute, both parties are able to see exactly what was charged for. Visibility into transactions will also help in combating fraud.”