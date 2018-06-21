Dubai’s Atlantis resort installs blockchain-based payments system for guests

Atlantis resort rolls out blockchain-based guest payment solution — ITP.net — “The new payment system gives guests at Atlantis either a wristband or a digital wallet to charge all their services during their stay. Details of every transaction are recorded in Lucid Pay, so that in the event of any dispute, both parties are able to see exactly what was charged for. Visibility into transactions will also help in combating fraud.”
- UnionPay promotes mobile payments adoption with discounts at merchants around the world
- UK government to use NFC to verify residency status of EU citizens after Brexit
- Antelop adds Visa Token Service certification to its white label mobile wallet platform for banks and card issuers
- Car manufacturers back NFC for digital keys