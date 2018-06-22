Better biometrics in Android P — Google — “Starting in Android P, developers can use the BiometricPrompt API to integrate biometric authentication into their apps in a device and biometric agnostic way… A support library is also provided for devices running Android O and earlier, allowing applications to utilize the advantages of this API across more devices.”
- Dollar General lets customers check out on their mobile phones
- National Bank of Canada lets merchants accept contactless payments on their Samsung smartphones
- Google explains how its BiometricPrompt API will work
- UnionPay promotes mobile payments adoption with discounts at merchants around the world
- UK government to use NFC to verify residency status of EU citizens after Brexit