BBVA tests face recognition payments

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

BBVA launches facial recognition payments — BBVA — “Customers in the bank’s restaurants simply have to smile (or not, depending on their mood) at a camera booth next to the cash registers, and provided they have registered, the system identifies them and automatically bills the customer for the purchase… Colleagues can also use the dedicated Selfie & Go app to order their drinks ahead, with the system automatically charging the customer when they collect.”