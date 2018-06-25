Citi to let customers check their bank account from within Facebook Messenger

Citi joins chatbot arms race, unveils Facebook messenger tie-up that will launch later this year — South China Morning Post — “Citi’s offering will be the first Facebook Messenger-embedded chatbot to let customers access their own financial records and potentially conduct transactions in future. It plans to roll out the service worldwide following its launch in Singapore in March.”
- Fossil to add NFC payments to multiple smartwatch brands?
- SPA white paper examines the potential of bank cards with built-in biometric sensors
- BBVA tests face recognition payments
- Indian mobile payments firms raised US$1.5bn in funding in 2017