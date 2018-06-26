PayPal takes its Venmo P2P service in-store with new debit card

Take your balance shopping with Venmo card — Venmo — “With the Venmo card, you can use your Venmo balance in more places… Low Venmo balance? We’ll use your linked funding source to reload your Venmo balance so you can make that card purchase… For those with Venmo notifications enabled, you’ll be notified on your phone with each swipe. And, we aim to alleviate the panic that comes with losing a card: just a few taps in the app, and boom — your card is disabled.”
- ST launches Type 5 NFC tag chips with tamper detection and privacy features
- mPOS terminals to account for one in four POS transactions
- Canadian banks and carriers to roll out digital ID platform
- Lifecell offers free data to mobile payments users
- Survey finds British shoppers are ready to take advantage of voice commerce