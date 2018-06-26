Eight in ten merchants expect real-time payments to replace debit and credit cards in Europe

One in four European merchants has experienced data theft — ACI Worldwide — “80% of European merchants believe that real-time payments will replace the use of debit or credit cards over time (in the Netherlands, 100% of merchants hold this view; in Belgium 87% and Germany 84%), 76% of merchants believe that real-time payments will help to save their business money, 63% believe real-time payments will reduce their payments acceptance costs. Half of all European merchants (48%) plan to increase their investment in payments technology in 2018.”