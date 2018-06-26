Canadian banks and carriers to roll out digital ID platform

Canadian mobile digital identity service to launch this fall — IT World Canada — “A long-awaited Canadian mobile digital identity validation service supported by Canada’s biggest banks and telcos will launch this fall… Called Verified.Me, the service installs an app on a mobile device that confirms a user’s identity, allowing businesses and governments to immediately do transactions without demanding proof of identity.”
- ST launches Type 5 NFC tag chips with tamper detection and privacy features
- mPOS terminals to account for one in four POS transactions
- Lifecell offers free data to mobile payments users
- Survey finds British shoppers are ready to take advantage of voice commerce